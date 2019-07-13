In the Wimbledon final on Saturday, Serena Williams stands her third chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam. Facing Simona Halep in the marquee clash, the 37-year-old would be eyeing for her 11th Wimbledon Title at the Centre Court. But to attain the feat, Williams will have to overcome her opponent who is at the peak of her game at the moment.

Seventh seed Halep has looked in a destructive form in the greens of All England Club and breezed her way to the final. Playing the eighth seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-final, she made her opponent look a depleted and clueless tennis player before rattling her 6-1, 6-3 to earn her spot in the final. Going into the final, Halep surely holds the upper hand against her opponent.

The ladies take Centre stage… A 24th Grand Slam for Serena or a first #Wimbledon title for Simona#Wimbledon | @serenawilliams | @Simona_Halep pic.twitter.com/wlItuPVzGx — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2019

For Williams, the ongoing Wimbledon has been all about regaining her old self. Enroute to the final, she has lost only two sets and displayed the accuracy in her shot-making which went missing from her game this year. Racing past Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semi-finals, her performance could well be accounted as a statement to her opponent before the final.

However, leading to her first final at the All England Club, Halep trails Williams in head-to-head record 9-1. But her recent performance on grass should be enough to bolster her belief as she reached the final beating all her opponents in straight sets, except in the second round where she conceded one set.

Williams, on the other hand, took extra load of playing in the mixed doubled with Andy Murray which proved to be a blessing in disguise. She owed her time Murray for her improved conditioning shot-making in the singles. Meanwhile, whatever be the result today, the Centre Court is all set to witness an epic clash between the ruthlessness of Serena Williams and the grit of Simona Halep.