Former world number one Andy Murray’s inspirational run at the Wimbledon 2021 came to an end on Friday as he was defeated in a convincing fashion by 10th seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. After putting on a show and entertaining his fans in the first week, the two-time champion Murray lost 6-4 6-2 6-2 against left-hander Shapovalov in the men’s singles third-round match at the Centre Court. With this victory, the Canadian made it to the second week at Wimbledon for the first time. Also Read - Match Highlights Wimbledon 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Denis Kudla Round 3, Day 5: Serbian Beats American in Straight Sets

The 34-year-old Murray, playing singles at Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 after two hip surgeries, had thrilled his fans with thrilling victories over Nikoloz Basilashvili and German qualifier Oscar Otte on Monday and Wednesday respectively. Also Read - Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to Represent India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 in Women's Doubles

Another year, another batch of Murray memories to cherish 👏 Until next time, Andy 🤗#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4uraca8T3j — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021



The 22-year-old Shapovalov fired 45 winners, including 13 aces, and saved eight of the nine break points he faced en route to victory. He will next face eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut as he seeks to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the second time. Also Read - Wimbledon Results: Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev Advance to 3rd Round; Kei Nishikori, Grigor Dimitrov Knocked Out

Meanwhile, in other men’s singles matches – top seed Novak Djokovic was in cruise mode as he handed a battling American qualifier, Denis Kudla, a straight-sets defeat in the men’s singles third round at the All England Club on Friday.

Djokovic defeated the Ukraine-born American Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) in two hours 17 minutes to secure his place in the fourth round of the championships.

Djokovic, gunning for his sixth Wimbledon title, was too strong for the 114th ranked Kudla and though the American did put up a fight in the third set, the 34-year-old Serb was relentless and sealed victory in the third-set tiebreaker.

You throw everything at him, and it just comes back with interest…@DjokerNole advances to the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) win against Denis Kudla#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lTy0irlrUe — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021



On his way to victory, Djokovic, who won his fifth title here in 2019, sent down eight aces and 34 winners. He committed 28 unforced errors to 35 by Kudla.

Earlier on Friday, fifth seed Andrey Rublev defeated Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in under three hours to lead a Russian charge into the fourth round. Rublev converted five of the 13 break-points, fired 13 aces and won 73 percent of first service points.

The 23-year-old, who is world No. 7, won the first set in 43 minutes. The Italian came back in the second set after having conceded early lead. He won three straight games after being 2-4 down to clinch the set.

However, the Russian took the third set and in the fourth, he simply cruised winning five straight games after being 0-1 down.

Earlier, Rublev’s fellow countryman Karen Khachanov defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 46 minutes. Tiafoe’s straight-set loss was a surprise considering he had beaten third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round in straight sets.

The 25th seed Khachanov converted three of the six break-points and won 81 per cent of the first service points.

If world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beats Marin Cilic in the third round match on Saturday, then it will be only the third time since 1968 — when Open era began — that three Russians would reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament.

Igor Andreev, Nikolay Davydenko and Mikhail Youzhny reached fourth round at 2007 Australian Open while Medvedev, Rublev and Aslan Karatsev did that at this year’s Australian Open.

Among other early winners on Friday were 17th seed Cristian Garin, who defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Dominik Koepfer 7-5, 6-1, 7-6(4).