Eight-time champion Roger Federer showed his class and skill as he changed gears on Thursday to became the oldest player in 46 years to reach the third round of Wimbledon. After a dramatic escape in the first round against Adrian Mannarino, Federer got his old sparkle back on Centre Court to eclipse Richard Gasquet in straight sets – 6 (7-1), 6-1, 6-4 in over one hour and 51 minutes. The Swiss maestro will take on Britain's Cameron Norrie in the third round.

Sixth seed Federer, who along with Rafael Nadal has won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, was in great form the most in the Open Era as he defeated his French opponent. With this win, the 39-year-old recorded his 19th victory in 21 matches against Gasquet.

Federer sent down 10 aces, had no double fault and won 84% points on his first serve. He also slammed 50 winners as compared to 20 by Gasquet. Overall, it was a clinical display by Federer, who had finished runner-up here in 2019 and is hoping to claim his ninth title at the All England Club,

Federer, the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon third round since Australia’s Ken Rosewall, aged 40, in 1975, extended his sets-winning streak to 27 in a row against Gasquet. The Frenchman had the last beat the Swiss at the 2011 Italian Open.

That was a lot of fun 🤩 Centre Court are treated to fine displays from both players as @rogerfederer beats Richard Gasquet 7-6(1), 6-1, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EeQQVDjuOq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021



Federer, who had undergone surgery twice on his troublesome right knee in 2020, gave the Australian Open a miss and lost in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Earlier, second seed Daniil Medvedev brutally dispatched Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round. Nick Kyrgios made light work of Italian Gianluca Mager to progress 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4.

Into the third round. Job done. ✅ No.2 seed @DaniilMedwed matches his best Wimbledon performance to see off a spirited Carlos Alcaraz – a youngster we’ll be hearing much more about in the coming years#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NR9LwKNcvZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2021



Earlier on Thursday, the Wimbledon campaign of unseeded Japanese Kei Nishikori came to an end with his defeat to Jordan Thompson of Australia. Nishikori, a two-time quarter-finalist here in 2018 and 2019, lost to Thompson in four sets, 5-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

The seasoned Japanese served five double faults and made 49 unforced errors as compared to 22 by his opponent. Though he put in a better first serve than his opponent, Nishikori could win only 64% points on his first serve as compared to 81% by Thompson.

Earlier in the first round, he had defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

No.18 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria too was dumped the wayside on Thursday. He was shown the door by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who won 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. The Kazakh slammed 34 aces to four by Dimitrov.

Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut lost some steam after winning the first two sets in his second-round match. He advanced after winning a nerve-jingling five-setter against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia — coming through the bruising contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6, 6-3.

In another men’s singles match, World No. 6 Alexander Zverev defeated American Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes to advance to the third round. However, 13th seed Gael Monfils fell to Spanish Pedro Martinez in four sets.

Zverev, who lost in the second round of Halle Open, hammered 13 aces and committed only two double faults. Tennys Sandgren hit eight aces and committed as many as six double faults.

The 24-year-old German, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title, converted five of the 10 breakpoints.

The seventh seed Matteo Berrettini scored a straight-sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Botic Van de Zandschulp to advance to third round. The Italian fired 20 aces against de Zandschulp’s seven. He also won 83 percent points on first service.

The 17th seed Cristian Garin of Chile reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career after he overcame Australian Marc Polmans 7-6(3), 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(5) in four sets.

Martinez surprised 13th seed Frenchman Monfils 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) to advance to the third round. Though Monfils’s game was power-packed as he fired 21 aces against six from Martinez and won more on first serve, he still failed.