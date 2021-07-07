London: India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna went down fighting here on Wednesday as they lost their mixed doubles pre-quarterfinal match 3-6, 6-3, 9-11 to the Dutch-Slovenian pair of Andreja Klepac and Jean-Julien Rojer at the Wimbledon Championships.Also Read - Tennis: Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina to Represent India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 in Women's Doubles

The match was played over two days. The Sania-Bopanna pair had lost the first set 3-6 on Tuesday before the match was suspended. The unseeded pair, however, hit the tennis court on Wednesday with a sense of purpose and won the second set with the margin they had lost the first set.

The final set was closely fought and comprised 20 games before the Indians wilted.

The Indian pair had fired 16 aces as compared to five by their opponents. They had

Many of the mixed doubles matches are close encounters, and this proved to be no different.

There were only three breaks throughout the match. There was one break in the first set, one in the second set – which was won by Sania-Bopanna – and one in the final set.

With their loss, the Indian challenge at the tournament has come to an end.