Win vs Pak: Former World Cup-winning captain and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sent out a motivational message for the Men in Green ahead of their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against Windies. The World Cup-winning skipper asked his boys to give their very best and do not worry about the outcome. He also urged them to fight till the last ball. Imran asked Sarfraz’s boys to be cautious about not letting the fear of losing change their style of play. He also added that all the prayers and support are with the Pakistan team.

“My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team,” read Imran Khan’s post on Twitter.

My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost the toss and was asked to bat first by Windies. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan was reeling at 45/3 in the 11th over. Russell is on fire, he has already picked up two wickets within his first three overs.

Windies Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan Playing XI

