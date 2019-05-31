Win vs Pak Match Report: It was a dream start for the Windies as they humiliated Pakistan by seven wickets with 36.2 overs to spare. The victory will not only boost the Windies’ confidence but also give them ample momentum going into the marquee tournament. Oshane Thomas was named as the Man of the Match for his fiery spell of fast bowling in which he picked up four wickets for merely 27 runs.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan never looked like getting to a formidable score as they lost wickets at regular intervals. From the outset, it always looked like the Windies had come in with a plan and the plan was to bounce out Pakistan. The strategy paid off great dividends as Pakistan were bundled out for a paltry 105 runs. Andre Russell too showed some brilliance with the ball as he scalped two important wickets. For Pakistan, they slumped to their 11th consecutive loss in ODIs which in itself is an unwanted record.

Most consecutive defeats completed ODIs (PAK):

30 Jan 2019 – May 2019*

10 Oct 1987 – Mar 1988

9 Nov 2009 – Jun 2010

7 Jan 1984 – Feb 1984

7 Feb 1984 – Mar 2000

Chasing 106, Gayle looked possessed as he wanted to get things done quickly. Despite early hiccups, Gayle hit a brilliant 50 off 34 balls to help the Windies ensure a win. In the process, Gayle also bagged a World Cup record of hitting the most sixes. Gayle went past AB De Villiers to achieve the record. On the other hand, Pakistan’s 105 was their second-lowest CWC total.

“If you lose the toss in these conditions, and lose wickets, it’s hard to come back into the game. Have to play positive cricket here. Didn’t do well as a batting unit today. We know they’re going to come hard with their pace bowlers. We didn’t play well against the short ball. Today was a bad day. Confident my team will bounce back. Good to see Amir bowling well. Always good support here in England,” said Pakistan skipper Sarfraz after the humiliating loss.