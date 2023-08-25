Home

Sports

Windham Rotunda, Former WWE Champion, Aka Bray Wyatt, Dies at 36

Windham Rotunda, Former WWE Champion, Aka Bray Wyatt, Dies at 36

In what would come as a heartbreaking piece of news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Bray Wyatt died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Bray Wyatt

Florida: In what would come as a heartbreaking piece of news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Bray Wyatt died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The news of this happening was shared on social media by the chief content officer of the company Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Trending Now

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES