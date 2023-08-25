Top Recommended Stories

  Windham Rotunda, Former WWE Champion, Aka Bray Wyatt, Dies at 36

Windham Rotunda, Former WWE Champion, Aka Bray Wyatt, Dies at 36

In what would come as a heartbreaking piece of news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Bray Wyatt died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

Updated: August 25, 2023 9:05 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Bray Wyatt

Florida: In what would come as a heartbreaking piece of news for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Bray Wyatt died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The news of this happening was shared on social media by the chief content officer of the company Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda — also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”


