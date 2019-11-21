Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Windward Islands vs West Indies Emerging Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Group B Match WNI vs WIE:

The 2019–20 Regional Super50 is the 46th edition of the Regional Super50, the domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The tournament started on 6 November 2019, with the final scheduled to take place on 1 December 2019. The tournament features the six regular teams of West Indian domestic cricket (Barbados, Barbados, Jamaica, the Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Windward Islands), the Combined Campuses and Colleges team and the Combined Campuses And Colleges Team. The national teams of the United States and Canada are also taking part. Combined Campuses and Colleges are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Windward Islands and West Indies Emerging Team will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) on November 21.

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Tarouba

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: J da Silva (captain)

Batsmen: D Maloney, R Cato (vice-captain), J Greaves

All-Rounders: K Sinclair, K Cottoy, K Hodge, B Yadram

Bowlers: S Lewis, K Harding, A Nedd

Captain/vice-captain choices: J da Silva, R Cato, J Greaves, K Hodge, K Cottoy, K Harding

WNI vs WIE Predicted XI:

Windward Islands: Christopher Barnwell, V Permaul, Ramaal Lewis, Rainsford Beaton, Anthony Bramble, C Hemraj (captain), Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Foo, G Moti-Kanhai, T Chanderpaul

West Indies Emerging Team: D Maloney, Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Emmanuel Stewart, Shane Shillingford (captain), Shermon Lewis, Devon Smith, K Sinclair, Alick Athanaze, Larry Edwards, Kavem Hodge

SQUADS:

Windward Islands: Kirk Edwards, Shermon Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Shane Shillingford, Bhaskar Yadram, Ray Jordan, Devon Smith, Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edwards, Dillon Douglas, Emmanuel Stewart

West Indies Emerging Team: Yannic Cariah, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Roland Cato, Jermaine Levy, Camarie Boyce, Jayden Seales, Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd, Leonardo Julian

