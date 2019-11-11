Dream11 Prediction

Windward Islands vs West Indies Emerging Team Dream11 Team Prediction Super50 Cup 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips WNI vs WIE Match 12, Group B Match at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 11:00 PM IST:

The West Indies Emerging Team have started the tournament well as they defeated the USA team by six wickets on Saturday. In the game reduced to 20 overs, the USA team were bowled out for only 108 before the Emerging team completed the chase in 17.4 overs. Earlier in this first game, they went down to the Guyana team on the last ball of the game. They will now take on the Windward Islands who lost their first match against Trinidad and Tobago defending their total of 238/8.

TOSS – The toss between Windward Islands vs West Indies Emerging Team will take place at 10:30 PM IST on November 11.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

WNI vs WIE My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Emmanuel Stewart

Batsmen – Roland Cato, Kirk Edwards, Kimani Melius, Justin Greaves

All-Rounders – Kavem Hodge, Keron Cottoy (captain), Kevin Sinclair (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Shane Shillingford, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

Probable Playing XIs

Windward Islands: Kirk Edwards (captain), Devon Smith, Kavem Hodge, Desron Maloney, Emmanuel Stewart (wicketkeeper), Keron Cottoy, Bhaskar Yadram, Shane Shillingford, Ray Jordan, Alick Athanaze, Shermon Lewis

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Justin Greaves, Yannic Cariah (captain), Leonardo Julian, Roland Cato, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd

SQUADS:

Windward Islands: Kirk Edwards (c), Kavem Hodge (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keron Cottoy, Dillon Douglas, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Shermon Lewis, Desron Maloney, Shane Shillingford, Devon Smith, Emmanuel Stewart, Bhaskar Yadram

West Indies Emerging Team: Yannic Cariah (c), Kimani Melius (vc), Camarie Boyce, Roland Cato, Joshua Da Silva, Dominic Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Leonardo Julien, Jermaine Levy, Ashmead Nedd, Gidron Pope, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WNI Dream11 Team/ WIE Dream11 Team/ Windward Islands Dream11 Team/ West Indies Emerging Team Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more