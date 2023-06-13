Home

Winning IPL Is More Difficult Than Winning A World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Winning IPL Is More Difficult Than Winning A World Cup: Sourav Ganguly. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has backed Rohit Sharma after India once again failed to come to out on top at an ICC Final as the Men in Blue lost the World Test Championship Final by a massive 209 runs on the hands of Australia.

Ganguly feels that Rohit Sharma is still the best man to lead India after Virat Kohli and he has the abilities to lead the Men in Blue to an international glory at a major ICC tournament.

“The selectors needed a captain after Virat left and Rohit was the best that time. He had won 5 IPL trophies and done well at the international level as well; he won the Asia Cup. He was the best option. India also played in the final of the Test championship, although we lost”, Ganguly told to Aaj Tak.

“Even two years ago, we lost the WTC final. We reached the semis of the T20 World Cup. So, the selectors picked that person who was the best for the job,” he told.

The former India skipper feels that winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as the tournament format is quite different in comparison.

“I have full faith on Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs. In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions,” he added.

