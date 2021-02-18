WIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions

Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s WIS vs BAR at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua: In the eleventh match of the West Indies Super50 tournament, Windward Volcanoes will take on Barbados Pride today. So far, Windward have won two of their three matches while losing one. Barbados have been winless, losing all their three matches. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride, West Indies ODD 2021, WIS vs BAR Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, WIS playing xi, BAR playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Windward Volcanoes vs Barbados Pride Dream11 predictions. Also Read - FAL vs BLP Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 43: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Falco vs Black Panthers at 5:00 PM IST

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Windward Volcanoes and Barbados Pride will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 18. Also Read - PUW vs TRS Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 42: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Warriors vs Trinitat Royal at 3:00 PM IST

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - DHA-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Daffodils vs Jamshedpur Jasmines at 2:00 PM IST February 18

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

WIS vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Roston Chase (captain), Larry Edwards (vice-captain),Tevyn Walcott, Emmanuel Stewart, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Preston McSween

WIS vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Windward Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Barbados Pride: Zachary McCaskie, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Chemar Holder

WIS vs BAR Full Squads

Windward Volcanoes: Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Barbados Pride: Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drake, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, and Tevyn Walcott, Jason Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WIS Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Windward Volcanoes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barbados Pride Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – West Indies ODD/ Online Cricket Tips and more.