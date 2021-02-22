WIS vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions

Windward Islands vs Guyana Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WIS vs GUY at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua: In the fifteenth match of the ongoing Super50 Cup, Windward Islands and Guyana will square off against each other today. Guyana are currently second in the points table with three wins and a defeat from four matches while Windward Islands are third with two wins and as many defeats from four matches. Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands vs Guyana Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Windward Islands vs Guyana, West Indies ODD 2021, WIS vs GUY Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Windward Islands vs Guyana Today's Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, WIS playing xi, GUY playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today's match

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Windward Islands and Guyana will take place at 6:00 PM IST – February 22.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

WIS vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Sunil Ambris (captain), Romario Shepherd (vc), Emmanuel Stewart, Andre Fletcher, Kimani Melius, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Keron Cottoy, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Barnwell, Larry Edwards, Nial Smith

WIS vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Windward Islands: Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edwards, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute

Guyana: Assad Fudadin, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Gudakesh Motie

WIS vs GUY Full Squads

Windward Islands: Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute, Sunil Ambris, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy

Guyana: Assad Fudadin, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shephard, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith, Leon Johnson, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis

