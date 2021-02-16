Dream11 Team Predictions

WIS vs JAM, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 9: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, Antigua at 11:00 PM IST February 15 Tuesday

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions, West Indies ODD 2021, WIS vs JAM Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions Today's Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, WIS playing xi, JAM playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today's match, Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions Dream11 predictions.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between Windward Volcanoes vs Jamaica Scorpions will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 15.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Antigua

WIS vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Emmanuel Stewart

Batters – Andre Fletcher, Brandon King (vc), Rovman Powell, Andre McCarthy

All-Rounders – Sunil Ambris (c), Keron Cottoy, Kevin Stoute

Bowlers – Oshane Thomas, Larry Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell

Likely XI

Windward Volcanoes

Andre Fletcher, Kimani Melius, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Kenneth Dember, Preston McSween

Jamaica Scorpions

Aldane Thomas (wk), Paul Palmer, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS

Windward Volcanoes

Andre Fletcher, Kimani Melius, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Kenneth Dember, Preston McSween, Roland Cato, Desron Maloney, Alick Athanaze, Obed McCoy

Jamaica Scorpions

Aldane Thomas (wk), Paul Palmer, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Javelle Glen, Romaine Morrison, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith

