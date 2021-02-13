WIS vs TRI Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

Windward Islands vs Trinidad & Tobago Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's WIS vs TRI at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another exciting match of West Indies ODD 2021, Windward Islands will take on Trinidad & Tobago at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on Saturday. The West Indies ODD WIS vs TRI match will start at 11:00 PM IST – February 13. With the likes of Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard in their ranks, Trinidad & Tobago boast a strong batting unit that can thrash the best of the batters. The Leeward side comprises some big stars like Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney and Sunil Ambris but with more international experience Trinidad will have an edge over their opponents.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD toss between the Windward Islands and Trinidad & Tobago will take place at 10:30 PM IST – February 13.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

WIS vs TRI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas

Batters – Ross Powell, Nitish Kumar, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer(C)

All-Rounders – Keacy Carty, Christopher Barnwell

Bowlers – Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge, Hayden Walsh(VC), Romario Shepherd

WIS vs TRI Probable Playing XIs

Windward Islands: Kimani Melius, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris (c), Kevin Stoute, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Roland Cato, Ryan John, Larry Edwards, Ray Jordan, Preston McSween, Alick Athanaze, Kenneth Dember

Trinidad & Tobago: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Imran Khan

WIS vs TRI Squads

