Wish to See Virat Kohli in Multan, Pakistan Fans Demand Ex-India Captain in PSL

During the phase when Virat Kohli was going through a lean patch, he always had the backs of his Pakistani fans.

Wish to See Virat Kohli in Multan, Pakistan Fans Demand Ex-India Captain in PSL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: BCCI contracted players are not allowed to play in the overseas leagues as of now, even though a lot of women cricketers have plied their trade in the Women’s BBL. If the Indian men’s stars do get a chance to showcase their skill abroad, then the fans of Multan Sultans would love to see former India captain Virat Kohli in their side.

Pakistan Super League kicked off yesterday with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Multan Sultans in the opening game of the season. Qalandars edged the match by just a run and during the match a fan was seen holding a placard, which read, ‘Wish to See Virat Kohli in Multan’. Naturally the picture of the placard has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli fans during the PSL match. pic.twitter.com/LscPdFc7RH — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) February 14, 2023

This shows the big fan following in Pakistan for King Kohli. India’s neighbouring country has a good fanbase for both Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit is at time called the Indian Inzamam-ul-Haq for his batting prowess.

Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan – The craze is huge. pic.twitter.com/THW0veDL7L — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2022

On so many occasions, Pakistan fans have come forward to defend Virat Kohli whenever he has been the under the scanner for his performances. During the phase when Virat Kohli was going through a lean patch, he always had the backs of his Pakistani fans.

Kohli is currently playing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for India. The Men in Blue have already taken a 1-0 lead against Australia and would be looking to make it 2-0 in the 3rd Test in New Delhi.

