From Cristiano Ronaldo's future to a Champions League spot, a lot was at stake on Sunday night in Serie A. Two matches – Juventus vs Bologna and Napoli versus Verona – were being played out simultaneously. The result of both games had an impact in ensuring Champions League spots and Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrated reaction summed up the mood in the Old Lady camp.

Ronaldo, who was not playing the game against Bologna, was watching the Napoli vs Verona game with his teammates. When Napoli's Amir Rhahmani scored the opening goal, Ronaldo looked visibly frustrated while he was effectively helpless on the bench.

Here is the video of how Ronaldo reacted:

Ronaldo’s reaction when Napoli scored the 1-0 goal 🤦🏻‍♂️ #BolognaJuve pic.twitter.com/hK8fjDtuhh — Juve Canal (@juvecanal2) May 23, 2021

Despite the Napoli goal, Juventus thrashed Bologna 4-1 to seal a Champions League berth as Napoli settled for a draw against Verona. Alvaro Morata came up with a brace while Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot found the back of the net as well.

Ronaldo with 29 goals ended the season as the highest scorer. He has also become the only player in history to finish as top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

Meanwhile, reports had suggested that Ronaldo could make a move back to Old Trafford, then there was another news that PSG is interested in getting the services of CR7. Not just this, another rumour claimed that Ronaldo could be reuniting with Zinedine Zidane. But for now, it seems Ronaldo is staying at Turin.

After the win and elated Andrea Pirlo said: “I see myself as Juventus manager next season, I want to stay and I’m 100% sure. The club has not communicated anything to me yet”.