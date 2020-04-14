With the announcement of an extended nation-wide lockdown till May 3, the uncertainty related to the IPL 2020 has grown further, and by all mean, it may be safe to assume that unless another window is finalised, the league is set to be given a miss altogether this year. Also Read - Cops Injured in Bengal as Protest Against Setting up of Quarantine Centre Turns Violent

Initially supposed to begin March 29, the event was postponed till April 15, followed by the announcement of a 21-day lockdown in India to curb the spread to the COVID-19. While cricket action was put to a halt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli got over a video conference to discuss the road ahead for Indian cricket, but nothing has been made official to the media.

Ganguly has time and again maintained that the health and well-being of people remains foremost priority. Besides, with the rising number of cases, it will take a miracle for the IPL to take place, at a time when there already is doubt over the T20 World Cup, which is a good seven months away.

Last month a BCCI official had claimed that a truncated version of the IPL could be played even if things get underway from the first week of March. But with former IPL chief Rajiv Shukla claiming it is impossible for the IPL to be conducted considering lack of preparations, those plans look shelved. Add to that the travel restrictions imposed on countries like Australia, and the UK, along with cities pulling out from staging matches, the possibility of IPL being staged is slim.

Given the worst-case scenario, if the IPL is skipped in 2020, the BCCI is reported to incur losses up to Rs 10,000 crore. Even a board as rich as the BCCI will feel the sting of that amount. Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who emerged the highest-paid cricketer at last year’s auction, has endorsed the idea of IPL behind closed doors, but the BCCI seems reluctant towards it, as other restrictions stand in the way. Madan Lal, member of the Cricket Advisory Committee and a World Cup winner, justifiably, feels IPL is too big a platform to be held without live audience and the board seems to agree.

There is still no uncertainty whether India will be free for movement from May 4. If there is no stopping the spread of the COVID-19, do not rule out a second lockdown extension. With over 10000 current cases and around 350 deaths, India’s condition may be better in terms of fighting the disease compared to USA or Europe, the rate is alarming.

Beyond the tournament, the chances of IPL not happening also hampers MS Dhoni’s chances of an India comeback. Dhoni has not played any form of cricket since India’s World Cup exit in July last year, and if reports are to be believed he could have been gunning for one last run with the senior team, especially the intensity with which he was preparing with for the IPL. As per his Chennai Super Kings teammates, Dhoni was in a different zone altogether, doing wicket-keeping drills for the first time in many year, which indicates that he could have been going all out for an India return with a T20 World Cup lined up next year.

But with no IPL, there is no more Dhoni, a notion echoed by former India openers Kris Srikkanth and Gautam Gambhir. India head coach Ravi Shastri and Nasser Hussain have urged people not to push Dhoni into retirement, but with no cricket in the last nine months, the selectors – who once claimed that the team has moved on from India’s most successful captain – have no strong base to bring Dhoni back into the Indian team, especially now, when KL Rahul has taken over wicket-keeping duties and is faring pretty good at it.

The COVID-19 has shaken the core of Indian cricket, and with no immediate solution in sight, the IPL and Dhoni’s comeback are as good as gone.