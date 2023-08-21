Home

With Shreyas Iyer Set to Make India’s Asia Cup Squad; Toss-up Between Tilak Varma-Suryakumar Yadav Likely

India's Asia Cup Squad: There are two options in Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. So, who makes it and what workd for whom?

Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering at NCA. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: When India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad is announced today, a number of players would be making a comeback to the side after recovering from injuries. With KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer set to make a comeback, all the talk would be around who is the reserve No. 4 for India at the Asia Cup. There are two options in Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. So, who makes it and what workd for whom?

Suryakumar Yadav: His form in ODI cricket has not been the best lately, but again, he has the experience of white-ball cricket and is one of the top T20I cricketers in the world. He has experience of Indian conditions and that always helps. Suryakumar would be in line to pick the reserve No. 4 slot.

Tilak Varma: The young cricketer impressed one and all in West Indies and hence there were reports that the selection committee is looking at him as a possible prospect for India’s Asia Cup squad. But again, he has failed in both the outings in Ireland and that will not do his case any good. Yet, it will be interesting to see if the left-hander angle workd for him or not.

“There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form. Shreyas and KL are coming off not playing anything for four months, big injuries, surgeries rather. Both had surgeries. I know, I had to undergo surgery once and how it feels afterwards, it is quite tough. We have to see, how they respond, what they do,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit went on to state that no one is an automatic selection for the tournament, including himself, while also mentioning that the selection meeting will be conducted in a few days for the Asia Cup. “We have got a lot of names there. We will see what is the right combination for us to go in the World Cup but before (that) we have the Asia Cup,” he said.

