With Virat Kohli, intensity is ‘non-negotiable’, says former Team India fielding coach T Dilip

India's former fielding coach T. Dilip revealed that Virat Kohli is an inspiration to Indian cricketers on the field even at 37 years of age.

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Former India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo: IANS)

Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in country if not the entire world even at the age of 37. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter is still going strong in the ODI format of the game after announcing his retirement from T20I and Test cricket in the last couple of years.

Kohli is aiming to represent India in the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 which will be played next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. He also has 85 centuries in international cricket and is gunning to break Sachin Tendulkar’s untouchable record of 100 international tons.

Former Team India fielding coach T. Dilip said that Kohli on the field is an ‘inspiration’ for all other Indian cricketers. “When it comes to Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable. You have seen him in the powerplay, how he is as a batsman, whether at cover or short mid-wicket, with his reflexes and with his dives, is admirable. Even in the last series, he was putting in those dives and was sharp, always at you all the time,” Dilip said about Kohli to JioStar.

“Even at this juncture of his career, he runs from long-on to long-on at either end during the death overs, and he is the first one to run out of the circle when the field is spread, and that’s a fabulous thing to do for the team. But what impressed me more is not just the actions, what he does when the ball is at him, but also when the ball is not near him, he wants the ball in his hands. With Virat Kohli, there is not much difference between him in a practice session and a match, because it’s not just Virat; it’s the five other players who have stretched their limits when they are fielding with Virat Kohli. That’s the influence he brings into the group,” Dilip added about the RCB cricketer.

Most ODI Runs for India through innings where SR was 125+

(Average in these innings) ◎ 3009: Virender Sehwag (59)

◉ 2031: Rohit Sharma (102)

◎ 1791: Sachin Tendulkar (75)

◎ 1693: MS Dhoni (81)

◉ 1581: Virat Kohli (132)

◎ 1496: Yuvraj Singh (55)

◎ 1366: Suresh Raina (65)… pic.twitter.com/9zXocJd0B3 — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) August 10, 2026

Shubman Gill’s Team India are getting ready to face off against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series beginning in Galle on Saturday. Dilip believes that fielding could play a big role in deciding the fortunes in the Test series.

“The important factor is that the spacing between the fielders has to be very fine because the ball comes faster in the slip region while fielding to fast bowlers. You may not have time to really go wide on your lateral side,” Dilip said about the importance of field setting in Sri Lanka.

“And for the spinners, I think, with most of the spinners, we saw how Shubman placed them in the Afghanistan series. It’s like, how would you place yourself, the gap between your keeper and slip, to take those finer edges which go on to your left side? And also, based on the turn, how fast or slow it is coming, how much you should stand away from the batter or not, will be key,” Dilip added.

The first India vs Sri Lanka Test will be played in Galle from August 15 while the second Test will begin at Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo from August 23.