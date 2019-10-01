Young Indian Test opener and Mumbai prodigy Prithvi Shaw is set to work with the Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu.

It is reported that Shaw, who is serving an eight-month ban for having “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.”, will work with the World Badminton Championship winner to improve his fitness and work ethics.

Shaw’s ban started on March 16 and will come to an end on November 15. His suspension had kept him out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

A report in Sportstar said that the 19-year-old’s team is chalking out a plan where he will work with Sindhu to get his physical fitness and confidence back on track for the ongoing season.

“The idea is to improve his overall fitness and agility as a fielder,” a source close to the cricketer was quoted as saying in the report.

While Shaw is always seen as a future batting superstar, he is currently not one of the best fielders going around and needs work on his sideways movement. Shaw is currently recuperating in England and expected to start training with Sindhu this week. The training is planned to up his flexibility as a fielder and improve his endurance.

“We expect Shaw to improve his flexibility as a fielder and also enhance his endurance power to play long innings,” added the source.

The right-hander has thus far played two Tests for India and has scored 237 runs, with the help of a hundred on debut against West Indies and a fifty.