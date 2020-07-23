Dream11 Team Cricket Hints

WKH vs SKS Japan Premier League – Other T20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips South Kanto Super Kings vs West Kanto Hurricanes, Match 1 in at 7:00 AM IST Friday, July 24:

The Japanese Premier League T20 is the latest addition by Dream11.

Three days, four matches per-day, five teams, and one title. This is how the competition will look like. In the tournament opener, South Kanto Super Kings will be locking horns against the last year’s runners-up West Kanto Hurricanes at the Kaizuka Cricket Ground which is the only venue for the competition.

WKH vs SKS Dream11

WK: W Miyauchi

BAT: S Kimura, M Kobayashi, V Iyer

ALL: N Miyaji, S Ravichandran, N Chhajed, K Vellingiri

BWL: N Tomizawa, M Morita, K Kubota

SQUADS

South Kanto Super Kings Squad

Sabaorish Ravichandran (C), Manoj Bhardwaj, Raj Kamal, Kohei Kubota, Hiroshige Murakawa, Rohit Kesari, Mohamed Yusry, Rasika Chandimal, Karthick Vellingiri, Alex Patmore, Piyush Kumbhare, Gurman Singh, Nikhil Chhajed, Daniel Mee, Vinay Iyer, Raman Tanwar, Prashanth Kale, Ankush Mahasaheb

West Kanto Hurricanes Squad

Tomoki Ota (C), Wataru Miyauchi, Raheel Kano, Takurou Hagihara, Koji Iwasaki, Masato Morita, Asala Wickrama Arachchige, Yoshitaka Uehara, Kakeru Ebisui., Takuya Ono, Arjun Gautam, Oshantha Nanayakkara, Rajan Karki, Nozomi Tomizawa, Shogo Kimura, Naotsune Miyaji, Supun Nawarathna, Masaomi Kobayashi