WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS Portugal 2022

Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS Portugal 2022 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WLP vs PNJ at Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria:

Here is the ECS Portugal 2022 – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Team Prediction, WLP vs PNJ Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, WLP vs PNJ Probable XIs ECS – T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – T10.

TOSS: The ECS Portugal 2022 – T10 match toss between Wild Panthers vs Punjab CC will take place at 04:30 PM IST – April 02.

Time: 5:00 PM IST.

Venue:Gucherre Cricket Ground, Albergaria

WLP vs PNJ Dream11 Team

Sunil Patel, Azher Andani, Md Omar Faruk(C), Dikshit Patel (vc), Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Parveen Singh jr , Umar Muhammad, Parth Patel, Syed Ali Naqi, Sarvesh Kumar

WLP vs PNJ Probable Playing XI

Wild Panthers: Sunil Patel, Azher Andani, Md Omar Faruk, Dikshit Patel, Dhaval Patel, Arslan Naseem, Rahul Hudda, Shiv Singh, Parth Patel, Sarvesh Kumar, Akshar Patel

Punjab CC: Sufyan Mayo, Bilal Nasir, Arslan Ahmad, Mehtab Qayyum, Parveen Singh jr, Umar Muhammad, Rana Sarwar, Qaisar Ilyas, Syed Ali Naqi, Umair Sarwar, Imran Rao