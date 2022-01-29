WOG vs ASL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Legends Cricket League 2022

World Giants vs Asia Lions Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s WOG vs ASL at Al AmeratAlso Read - Highlights ASL vs WOG Legends League Cricket Updates: World Giants Beat Asia Lions By 7 Wickets

Here is the Legends Cricket League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, WOG vs ASL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, WOG vs ASL Probable XIs LLC – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction -World Giants vs Asia Lions, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. Also Read - WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs 5th Match Between World Giants vs India Maharajas at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 26

TOSS: The Legends Cricket League – T20 match toss between World Giants vs Asia Lions will take place at 07:30 PM IST – January 29. Also Read - Highlights, Legends League Cricket | Asghar Afghan Stars As Asia Lions Beat India Maharajas by 36 Runs

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

WOG vs ASL Dream11 Team

Phil Mustard, Upul Tharanga, Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, Asghar Afghan, Albie Morkel, Kevin O’Brien, Brett Lee, Nuwan Kulasekara, Muttiah Muralitharan, Morne Morkel

Captain: Kevin Pietersen Vice-Captain: Asghar Afghan

WOG vs ASL Probable Playing XIs

Asia Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Nuwan Kulasekara, Mohammad Rafique, Chaminda Vaas, Muthiah Muralidaran, Dihara Fernando / Umar Gul

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard (wk), Herschelle Gibbs, Kevin O’Brien, Albie Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Brett Lee, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar