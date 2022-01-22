Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20

World Giants vs India Maharajas Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20 Match Between WOG vs INM at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman at 8:00 PM IST: World Giants will lock horns against India Maharajas in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Muscat on Saturday. World Giants lost against Asia Lions in their tournament opener, which was a closely fought contest. After being asked to bat first, the Giants posted a mammoth total of 205-7. However, their bowlers disappointed, as the Lions chased down the total with four deliveries to spare. India Maharajas, meanwhile, beat the Asia Lions convincingly in their first game. Bowling first, the Maharajas picked up seven wickets, restricting the Asia Lions to 175 in their allotted twenty overs. A solid partnership between Mohammad Kaif and Yusuf Pathan then helped the Maharajas chase down the total with five deliveries to spare. They won the game by six wickets, and will now look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Match: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions T20 Match, Legends Cricket T20, 20th January.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

WOG vs INM Dream11 Team

Naman Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Kevin Pietersen, Daren Sammy, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Kevin O’Brien, Manpreet Gony, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Captain: Yusuf Pathan, Vice-captain: Kevin O’Brien.

WOG vs INM Predicted Playing 11

World Giants

Kevin Pietersen, Brad Haddin (wk), Owais Shah, Corey Anderson, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom.,

India Maharajas

Naman Ojha (wk), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.