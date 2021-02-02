WOL vs ARS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Wolves vs Arsenal Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match WOL vs ARS. In the exciting encounter in Premier League, Arsenal will lock horns against Wolves on February 2. Wolves have played inconsistent football this season as they have not won a single game in their last five clashes. They are currently at the 14th spot on the Premier League points table. While, Arsenal who started the season with some weak performances have bounced back in the league. The Gunners have not lost a single game in the last five clashes and have won three of them. Wolves vs Arsenal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WOL vs ARS, Dream 11 Team Player List, Arsenal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League, Online Football Tips Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League. Also Read - LEI vs LU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leicester City vs Leeds United on January 31, Sunday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for WOL vs ARS

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:30 PM IST – February 2 in India. Also Read - CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Chelsea vs Burnley on January 31, Sunday

WOL vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno Also Read - Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: Where to Watch ARS vs MAN UTD Live Football Match, Preview, Predictions, Squads, Time in IST

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Romain Saïss, R Holding

Midfielders: Bukayo Saka (C), Nicolas Pepe, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (VC), Pedro Neto

Wolves vs Arsenal Probable Line-up

Wolves probable line-up: John Ruddy, Romain Saïss, Conor Coady, Rayan Aït-Nouri , Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Fábio Silva, Pedro Neto, Adama Traoré.

Arsenal probable line-up: Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, G Magalhaes, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe.

Check Dream11 Prediction /WOL Dream11 Team / ARS Dream11 Team / Wolves Dream 11 Team / Arsenal Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.