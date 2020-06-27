Dream11 Team Prediction

WOL vs BAY Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Today’s Bundesliga Match at Volkswagen Arena 7.00 PM IST: Also Read - LEP vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Today's Football Match at Red Bull Arena 7PM IST

VfL Wolfsburg will host Bayern Munich in what is expected to be a cracker on Saturday in Bundesliga. Both the sides have good players who can create an impact. Also Read - DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Borussia Dortmund vs FC Mainz Today's Match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund 12AM IST

VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, BAY Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga, Online Football Tips – Bundesliga 2020, Football Tips And Predictions – WOL vs BAY Bundesliga 2020 Also Read - FRK vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 Today's Football Match at Commerzbank-Arena 10.30PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between VfL Wolfsburg vs Bayern Munich will start at 7.00 PM IST.

Venue: Volkswagon Arena

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K Casteels

Defenders- A Davies, B Pavard, D Alaba, W Furtado

Midfielders- S Gnabry (VC), M Arnold, J Guilavogui, Goretzka

Forwards- R Lewandowski (C), W Weghorst

Probable Playing XIs

VfL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, John Brooks, Marin Pongracic, Jérôme Roussillon, Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic

SQUADS

VfL Wolfsburg (WOL): Koen Casteels, Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Jerome Roussillon, John Brooks, Kevin Mbabu, Marcel Tisserand, Marin Pongracic, Paulo Otavio, Robin Knoche, William Furtado, Felix Klaus, Iba May, Ignacio Camacho, Ismail Azzaoui, Joao Victor, Josuha Guilavogui, Julian Justvan, Luca Horn, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt, Admir Mehmedi, Daniel Ginczek, Josip Brekalo, Omar Marmoush, Ulysses Llanez, Wout Weghorst

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Alvaro Odriozola, Lukas Mai, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Javi Martinez, Mickael Cuisance, Sarpreet Singh, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WOL Dream11 Team/ BAY Dream11 Team/ VfL Wolfsburg Dream11 Team/ Bayer Munich Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.