Dream11 Team Prediction

WOL vs CRY Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace Football Match Predicted XIs at Molineux Stadium 12:45 AM IST:

Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Premier League match, Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, CRY Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2019-20, Football Tips And Prediction – WOL vs CRY Premier League, Online Football Tips And Prediction – Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace Premier League

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Wolverhampton vs Crystal Palace will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Venue: Molineux Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Guaita, Patrick van Aanholt, Coady, Jonny Castro Otto, Saiss, Milivojevic, Zaha, Traore, Benteke, Ayew, Jimenez

SQUADS

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): John Ruddy, Rui Patricio, Will Norris, Conor Coady, Jonny Castro Otto, Luke Matheson, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Raphael Nya, Roderick Miranda, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Willy Boly, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bruno Jordao, Connor Ronan, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty, Morgan Gibbs-White, Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini, Leonardo Campana, Raul Jimenez, Renat Dadashov

Crystal Palace (CRY): Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Wayne Hennessey, Gary Cahill, Jairo Riedewald, James Tomkins, Joel Ward, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Nikola Tavares, Patrick van Aanholt, Sam Woods, Scott Dann, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, Brandon Pierrick, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Luke Dreher, Max Meyer, Nya Kirby, Scott Banks, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

