Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today’s Match WOL vs DOR at Volkswagen Arena: In the second Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on super Saturday, sixth-placed VFL Wolfsburg will take on goal thirsty Borrusia Dortmund at the Volkswagen arena in Dortmund. The Bundesliga match will kick-off at 07:00 PM IST. Hosts Wolfsburg, currently sit sixth in the league have collected 39 points from 26 games so far this season and are eleven points below fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen. Wolfsburg managed to gain a narrow win in their first outing over two months last week as they won 2-1 away against FC Augsburg. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For MOB vs LEV Today's Match at Stadion in Borussia-Park 7PM IST

On the other hand, Borrusia Dortmund sit second in the league and have a crucial match coming up against Bayern Munich next midweek. Dortmund won their last match against Schalke in the Revierderby, completely dominating their rivals on their way to a 4-0 win. Dortmund will leave no stone unturned to win this match as they look to keep their hopes alive of winning the Bundesliga title. They have collected 54 points from 26 games so far and are four points off of defending champions Bayern Munich. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020 football game will not available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India. Also Read - DVE vs LSH Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier League T10 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 6 PM IST

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between VFL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund will start at 7 PM IST. Also Read - DVE vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction, Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex at 10:00 PM IST Friday

Venue: Volkswagen Arena, Dortmund.

My Dream11 Team

GK: R Burki

DEF: A Hakimi, M Akanji, M Pongracic, P Otavio

MID: T Hazard, R Guerreiro, M Arnold, X Schlager

ST: E Haaland (C), Wout Weghorst (VC)

WOL vs DOR Probable Playing XIs

VFL Wolfsburg: Casteels (GK); Mbabu, Brooks, Pongracic, Otavio, Brekalo, Schlager, Arnold, Steffen, Mehmedi, Weghorst.

Borussia Dortmund: Burki (GK); Piszcek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Brandt, Deleany, Gurriero, Hazard, Sancho, Haaland.

WOL vs DOR SQUADS

VFL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, Pavao Pervan, Niklas Klinger, Lino Kasten, Phillip Menzel, William, Paulo Otávio, Kevin Mbabu, Marin Pongracic, John Brooks, Robin Knoche, Marcel Tisserand, Ignacio Camacho, Renato Steffen, Felix Klaus, Yannick Gerhardt, Jérôme Roussillon, Luca Horn, Josuha Guilavogui, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Ismail Azzaoui, Julian Justvan, Iba May, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst, Admir Mehmedi, Omar Marmoush, Daniel Ginczek, Mamoudoou Karamoko, João Victor.

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Marwin Hitz, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehaun, Mats Hummels, Lukasz Piszczek, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Raphael Guerreiro, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, Tobias Raschl, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WOL Dream11 Team/ DOR Dream11 Team/ Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team/ VFL Wolfsburg Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.