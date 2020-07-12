Dream11 Team Prediction

Having been halted for over three months, Premier League resumed on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the matches are being played inside empty stadiums with strict social distancing measures put in place. The season is now slated to end on July 26. Liverpool has already sealed the title – their first of the Premier League era.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Wolverhampton vs Everton will start at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Bramall Lane



WOL vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Pickford, Coady, Saiss, Mina, Digne, Doherty, Adama Traore-Diarra, Walcott, Podence, Jimenez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

SQUADS

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Rui Patricio, John Ruddy, Matt Doherty, Willy Boly, Jonny Castro Otto, Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Ruben Vinagre, Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Max Kilman, Raphael Nya, Oskar Buur, Adama Traore-Diarra, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Pedro Neto, Morgan Gibbs-White, Bruno Jordao, Enzo Loiodice, Owen Otasowie, Ming Yang Yang, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence, Leonardo Campana, Renat Dadashov, Bright Enobakhare

Everton (EVE): Jordan Pickford, Maarten Stekelenburg, Joao Virginia, Lucas Digne, Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Djibril Sidibe, Jarrad Branthwaite, Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Richarlison, Moise-Kean, Anthony Gordan, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

