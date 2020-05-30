Dream11 Team Prediction

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - DUS vs SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Fortuna Dusseldorf vs FC Schalke 04 Football Match at Merkur Spielarena 00:00 AM IST May 28 Thursday

What: Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt

When: May 29, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Dream11 Team

Trapp, Pongracic, Hinteregger, Mbabu, Brooks, Kohr, Rode, Arnold, Steffen, Wout, Josip

Likely Playing XI

VfL Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels, John Brooks, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Joao Victor, Renato Steffen, Wout Weghorst, Josip Brekalo

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Stefan Ilsanker, Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada, Lucas Torro, Filip Kostic, Almamy Toure, Andre-Silva, Bas Dost

SQUADS

VfL Wolfsburg: Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, William Furtado, Marcel Tisserand, Kevin Mbabu, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Iba May, Julian Justvan, Xaver Schlager, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ismail Azzaoui, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Joao Victor, Luca Horn, Josip Brekalo, Omar Marmoush, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, Admir Mehmedi, Ulysses Llanez

Eintracht Frankfurt: Felix Wiedwald, Jan Zimmermann, Frederik Ronnow, Kevin Trapp, Nils Stendera, Evan Ndicka, Lucas Torro, Sahverdi Cetin, Marco Russ, Timothy Chandler, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Toure, Gelson Fernandes, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Stefan Ilsanker, Danny da Costa, Rodrigo Zalazar, Marijan Cavar, Dominik Kohr, Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Jonathan De Guzman, Patrick Finger, Daichi Kamada, Goncalo Paciencia, Mijat Gacinovic, Bas Dost, Andre-Silva

