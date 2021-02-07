WOL vs LEI Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Wolves have played inconsistent football this season as they have only one game in their last five clashes. They are currently at the 14th spot on the Premier League points table. While, Leicester City who started the season with some weak performances have bounced back in the league. Leicester City are currently at the third spot on the league table and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for WOL vs LEI

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07.30 PM IST – February 7 in India.

WOL vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

Defenders- Conor Coady, Rayan Aït-Nouri, C Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs

Midfielders- A Trarore, João Moutinho, J Maddison (VC), A Perez

Forwards- Pedro Neto, J Vardy (C)

Wolves vs Leicester City Probable Line-up

Wolves probable line-up: John Ruddy, Romain Saïss, Conor Coady, Rayan Aït-Nouri , Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Fábio Silva, Pedro Neto, Adama Traoré.

Leicester City probable line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs, Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Jamie Vardy.

