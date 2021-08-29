WOL vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Wolves vs Manchester United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match WOL vs MUN. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Wolves will lock horns against Manchester United on August 29. The English football is back as Manchester United and Wolves will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Sunday. Manchester will look to continue their dominating start in the season. They have not lost any of their matches so far in the league. United beat Leeds 5-1 while drew 1-1 with Southampton. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for the game as he has not completed his medical yet for the club. Meanwhile, the Wolves will look to make an early upset in the season. Manchester United and Wolves Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WOL vs MUN, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester United and Wolves, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester United and Wolves, Premier League.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 09:00 PM IST – August 29, Sunday in India.

WOL vs MUN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Conor Coady

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (C), Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Paul Pogba

Strikers: Mason Greenwood (VC)

WOL vs MUN Probable XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Jose Sa (GK); Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Francisco Trincao, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Manchester United: David de Gea (GK); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood

