WOL vs SEV Europa League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Football Today's Match Wolves vs Sevilla FC at MSV-Arena 12.30 AM IST August 11:

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions.

WOL vs SEV Match Details

League: Europa League

Venue: MSV-Arena

Date: August 11 (Tuesday)

Time: 12.30 AM IST

WOL vs SEV My Dream11 Team

Rui, Sergio, Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Neves, Doherty, Joan, Banega, Lucas, Raul

SQUADS

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): John Ruddy, Rui Patricio, Will Norris, Conor Coady, Jonny Castro Otto, Luke Matheson, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Raphael Nya, Roderick Miranda, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Willy Boly, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bruno Jordao, Connor Ronan, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty, Morgan Gibbs-White, Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini, Leonardo Campana, Raul Jimenez, Renat Dadashov

Sevilla FC (SEV): Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles

