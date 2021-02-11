WOL vs SOU Dream11 Tips And Prediction FA Cup

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction FA Cup 2021 – Football Tips For Today’s Match WOL vs SOU at Molineux Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of FA Cup, Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Southampton at the Molineux Stadium on February 11 in India. The FA Cup WOL vs SOU encounter will kick-off at 11 PM IST. Wolves start the game following an inconsistent run in the Premier League this season. They have managed to pocket just three points since the start of the new year winning only one match from their last seven Premier League outings. The hosts come into the match following a narrow 1-0 win against sixth-tier side Chorley FC in the previous round of the FA Cup. Southampton, on the other hand, defeated Mikel Artea’s Arsenal by a narrow 1-0 margin in their last FA Cup outing and will be confident to take on another Premier League rival this time around. However, the visitors have failed to win a single game since the win over Arsenal in the FA Cup as they start this match following four successive losses. FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of FA Cup will be available online on SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users. Also Read - ETT vs ABH Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Al-Ettifaq FC vs Abha Club Football Match at Prince Mohamed Bin Fahd Stadium 8:35 PM IST February 11 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton will start at 11 PM IST. Also Read - PIC vs RIW Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 20: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs Ripoll Warriors at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 9 PM IST February 11 Thursday

Venue: Molineux Stadium. Also Read - OFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL Football Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7.30 PM IST February 11 Thursday

WOL vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Rui Patricio

Defenders- Ryan Bertrand Conor Coady, Jannik Vestergaard, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders- Ruben Neves, Nathan Redmond (VC), Joao Moutinho, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards- Danny Ings (C), Pedro Neto

WOL vs SOU Predicted Playing XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Nelson Semedo, Max Kilman, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto, Adama Traore, Willian Jose.

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, Che Adams, Danny Ings.

WOL vs SOU SQUADS

Wolverhampton Wanderers: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo, H Maguire.

Southampton: Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Frederik Alves, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku, Ben Johnson, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, Nathan Holland, Conor Coventry, Andriy Yarmolenko, Saïd Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Oladapo Afolayan, Ademipo Odubeko, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WOL Dream11 Team/ SOU Dream11 Team/ Wolverhampton Wanderers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Southampton Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction FA Cup/ Online Football Tips and more.