Dream11 Team Prediction

WOL vs STK Carabao Cup 2019-20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s Wolverhampton vs Stoke City Football Match at 11:30 PM IST September 17: Also Read - BUR vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup 2019-20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Burnley Vs Sheffield United Football Match at 00:15 AM IST September 18

WOL vs STK Dream11 Team Carabao Cup 2019-20 – Pick My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s match, Wolverhampton vs Stoke City Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, STK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Wolverhampton vs Stoke City Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction MCI vs MUN: Captain And Vice Captain For Todays Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Final Leg 2 Manchester United vs Manchester City at Etihad Stadium 1:15 AM IST January 30

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jack Butland

Defenders: Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Danny Batth

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Jordan Thompson, Tom Ince

Strikers: Fabio Silva

Playing 11

Wolverhampton: Ruddy, Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman, Burr, Neves, Vitinha, Vinagre, Shabani, Silva, Jota

Stoke City: Butland, Souttar, Batth, Martins Indi, Smith, Thompson, Clucas, Tymon, Ince, Fletcher, Campbell