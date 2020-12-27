Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match WOL vs TOT at Molineux Stadium: In another exciting battle of Premier League on Sunday night, Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 15. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at the Molineux Stadium – December 28 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 WOL vs TOT will kick-off at 12:45 AM IST. Wolverhampton lost three out of the last four games they had played in the Premier League. They are now placed at the 11th position in Premier League standings with 20 points in their account. On the other hand, Tottenham’s away form has been good this season. However, their form has somewhat dipped in the previous matches. Spurs have won four of their seven away matches and have gone down just once. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - WHU vs BHA Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Football Match at London Stadium 7:45 PM IST December 27 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will start at 12:45 AM IST – December 28. Also Read - LIV vs WBA Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion on December 27, Sunday

Venue: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Also Read - LU vs BUR Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Leeds United vs Burnley Match at 5:30 PM IST December 27 Sunday

WOL vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri

Forwards: Harry Kane – Captain, Son Heung-Min – Vice-Captain

WOL vs TOT – Recent Form

Wolverhampton Wanderers: L W L L W

Tottenham Hotspur: W L L D W

WOL vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min.

WOL vs TOT SQUADS

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson SánWOLz, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOT Dream11 Team/ WOL Dream11 Team/ Wolverhampton Wanderers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.