Check Dream11 Team Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match WOL vs WBA. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers will lock horns against West Bromwich Albion on January 16. The two teams in poor forms will lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Saturday. Wolverhampton Wanderers have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Premier League, as a result, they are at the 14th spot on the points table. Wolverhampton Wanderers have played 18 matches so far and managed to win six out of them while four ended in draw and they lost eight. While West Bromwich Albion have also played poor football this season and are currently at the 19th spot on the points table with 1 win in 17 matches. The win against Wolverhampton Wanderers will help West Brom to put up some fight at the bottom of the table.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 06.oo PM IST – January 16 in India.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Bromwich Albion Probable Line-up

Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Line-up: John Ruddy, Romain Saïss, Conor Coady, Rayan Aït-Nouri , Nélson Semedo, Rúben Neves, João Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Fábio Silva, Pedro Neto, Adama Traoré

West Bromwich Albion Probable Line-up: Sam Johnstone, Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi, Romaine Sawyers, Lee Peltier, Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Matthew Phillips, Grady Diangana, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant

