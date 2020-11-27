Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 – Online Football Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's WOL vs WBN Match at Volkswagen Arena: In another exciting contest of Bundesliga 2020-21 competition, Wolfsburg will host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga at Volkswagen Arena. The Bundesliga 2020-21 WOL vs WBN football match will begin at 1 AM IST – Friday. Werder Bremen come into this game having drawn their last 5 matches, while Wolfsburg come into the game in good form, they have had a great run in the Bundesliga so far with five draws and three wins. The team also boasts of the joint-best defense in the division, having conceded just five goals. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020-21 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen will start at 1 AM IST – November 27.

Venue: Volkswagen Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Koen Casteels

Defenders: Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, John Brooks, Jérôme Roussillon

Midfielders: Leonardo Bittencourt, Maximilian Eggestein (VC), Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold (C)

Strikers: Josh Sargent, Wout Weghorst

WOL vs WBN Predicted Playing XIs

Wolfsburg: Koen Casteels; Bote Baku, Lacroix, John Brooks, Jérôme Roussillon; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Renato Steffen, Admir Mehmedi, Brekalo; Wout Weghorst.

Werder Bremen: Jiří Pavlenka; Christian Gross, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Möhwald, Ludwig Augustinsson; Milot Rashica, Leonardo Bittencourt; Josh Sargent.

WOL vs WBN SQUADS

VfL Wolfsburg (WOL): Koen Casteels, Pavao Pervan, Niklas Klinger, Lino Kasten, William, Maxence Lacroix, Jeffrey Bruma, Paulo Otávio, Kevin Mbabu, John Brooks, Marin Pongracic, Tim Siersleben, Renato Steffen, Yunus Malli, Felix Klaus, Jérôme Roussillon, Bote Baku, Josuha Guilavogui, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo, Wout Weghorst, Admir Mehmedi, Maximilian Philipp, Bartosz Bialek, Omar Marmoush, Daniel Ginczek, João Victor

Werder Bremen (WBN): Jirí Pavlenka, Stefanos Kapino, Eduardo Dos Santos Haesler, Ludwig Augustinsson, Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Kevin Möhwald, Milot Rashica, Leonardo Bittencourt, Oscar Schonfelder, Felix Agu, Romano Schmid, Tahith Chong, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Ilia Gruev, Patrick Erras, Julian Rieckmann, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Maximilian Eggestein, Christian Gross, Yuya Osako, Davie Selke, Niclas Füllkrug, Joshua Sargent, Nick Woltemade

