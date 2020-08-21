With the summer transfer window round the corner, rumours have been brewing around Wolves star Raul Jiminez. A couple of days back, reports suggested that Ronaldo is interested in asking Jiminez to shift to Turin. Now, Fabio Capello has urged Juventus to consider Jiminez as he feels that the Wolves player could be the perfect foil for Ronaldo. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Could Join Neymar at PSG After Juventus, Barcelona's Champions League Exit, Claims Brazil Star's Agent Wagner Ribiero

"He is a great player who has lots of talent, ideal to play alongside Ronaldo," the ex-Milan, Madrid and England boss explained to ESPN when asked about the Mexico international.

Capello also added that he could be the new Karim Benzema for Ronaldo.

“Because Cristiano has been missing a [Karim] Benzema at Juventus, that could be Raul.”

“Juve’s problem is that they have to sell players and loan others out in order to go back into the market,” he explained.

Capello also said that City’s exit from the Champions League was a bigger shock for him than the Barcelona humiliation.

“I was more surprised by Manchester City’s elimination, they were my favourites,” Capello added.

He also said that Barcelona currently is not living up to their reputation and suspected that there is something wrong in their dressing-room.

“Barcelona right now are not Barcelona, there is something in the dressing room, with the coach, with Bartomeu, it is very difficult,” he said.

Claiming that Barcelona was the most unbalanced team, Capello said they have to work hard to get back to the level fans expect of them.

“People don’t understand that you have to be united and work together. I think Barcelona were the most unbalanced team, I think they have a lot of work to do to get back to the level people expect of them and not only hope for Lionel Messi to work miracles,” he concluded.