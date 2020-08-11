Wolves vs Sevilla Live Streaming Details UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Wolverhampton will lock horns with Sevilla in the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League match and it promises to be a humdinger as both sides feature big names.

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organised by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions.

WOL vs CEV Live Football Streaming Details

What: Europa League Quarter Final

When: August 11

Venue: MSV-Arena

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Telecast: Sony Ten 2

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV, Airtel TV

Probable Starting XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Willy Boly, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre, Adama Traore-Diarra, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence

Sevilla FC: Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem

SQUADS

Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL): John Ruddy, Rui Patricio, Will Norris, Conor Coady, Jonny Castro Otto, Luke Matheson, Max Kilman, Oskar Buur, Raphael Nya, Roderick Miranda, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Willy Boly, Adama Traore-Diarra, Bruno Jordao, Connor Ronan, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Matt Doherty, Morgan Gibbs-White, Owen Otasowie, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Diogo Jota, Leo Bonatini, Leonardo Campana, Raul Jimenez, Renat Dadashov

Sevilla FC (SEV): Ivan Cuellar, Juan Soriano, Andre Grandi, Pablo Lombo, Kenneth Omeruo, Unai Bustinza, Jonathan Silva, Roberto Rosales, Kevin Rodrigues, Dimitrios Siovas, Chidozie Awaziem, Marc Navarro, Rodrigo Tarin, Oscar Rodriguez, Bryan Gil, Javier Eraso, Aitor Ruibal, Roque Mesa, Ruben Perez, Alexander Szymanowski, Recio, Ibrahim Amadou, Guido Carrillo, Miguel Guerrero, Roger Assale, Javier Aviles

LIVE STREAMING WOL vs CEV