Indian women hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne while talking to IANS during the felicitation ceremony for olympians who returned home on Monday, said, "Feeling proud at girls' performance at Tokyo". Talking about felicitation ceremony, he said "I enjoy the Indian cousine and food".

"I really give them a message to work hard to achieve the dream", he further added. He said that Indian hockey team should be proud of their performances.

However, Sjoerd Marijne has announced that he will step down as India women's hockey coach after the bronze medal match against Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics.

“I will miss the girls but I miss my family more. My family is No 1 priority. I want to be with my son, daughter and wife after being away for three and a half years. This is a beautiful way to end this journey,” he said.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felicitated the Olympians who returned home after winning medals from Tokyo Olympic at Ashoka Hotel. On Monday a special ceremony honouring all seven Indian Olympic medalists, including all other national players who participated in the Tokyo Olympics was held at the grand Ashoka Hotel.

This year India has won 7 medals during the Tokyo Olympics which has been the best ever performance till date. India’s hero at the Tokyo Olympics — Neeraj Chopra won Gold medal for Javelin Throw, Ravi Dahiya won Silver medal for Wrestling, Mirabai Chanu won Silver (Weightlifting), P.V. Sindhu Bronze (Badminton), Lovlina Borgohain Bronze (Boxing), Bajrang Poonia won Bronze (Wrestling) and the men’s hockey team won the bronze medal.

India has won one gold medal, two silver medals and four bronze medals during the Tokyo Olympics 2020.