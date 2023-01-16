Top Recommended Stories
HIGHLIGHTS | Women’s IPL Media Rights Auction: Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Wins Rights For Rs 951 Cr
HIGHLIGHTS | WIPL Media Rights Auction Updates: Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27).
HIGHLIGHTS | Women’s IPL Media Rights Auction
Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27).
Also Read:
- AS IT HAPPENED | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI: Siraj Four-Fer Helps Hosts Record Biggest Win In ODIs
- Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Being Picked in India's Test Squad For Australia Series - 'Will Not go Into Depression'
- Ishan Kishan's Absence in India's Playing XI During 3rd ODI Sparks Debate; Fans Slam BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS
Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27) TV + OTT. No of matches go up from 24 to 34 in the 5 Yr span.
As per reports, the top three broadcasters and OTT platforms of the country will be submitting their bids for the rights. All three top guns i.e Disney+ Star, Sony-ZEE Combine, and Viacom18 are bidding for the WIPL Media Rights. Amazon Prime, FanCode, Times Internet, Google, and Discovery have also picked up tender documents but it is not clear whether they will present bids or not. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.