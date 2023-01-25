  • Home
  • Sports
  • Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Women’s Premier League

Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Women’s Premier League

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," Jay Shah tweeted.

Updated: January 25, 2023 3:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Let the journey begin, Jay Shah Announces Women's Premier League

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India, BCCI has finally announced the Women Premier League. In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, “the BCCI has named the league – Women’s Premier League. Let the journey begin…”. Meanwhile, in an action-packed auction, the Adani Group, it is learned, has won the bid for the Ahmedabad WIPL with whopping ₹1289 crores. The combined bid valuation for the five WPL teams is ₹ 4669.99 crore, the BCCI said in another tweet. The 2023 Women’s Premier League will ten see them competing against each other.

Also Read:

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid. This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder,” Jay Shah further tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 25, 2023 3:01 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 3:26 PM IST