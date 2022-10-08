Sylhet: India defeated Bangladesh by 59 runs in a Women’s Asia Cup match here on Saturday. Opting to bat, Shafali Verma smashed a quickfire 55 off only 44 balls while in-form Jemimah Rodrigues used the long handle to good effect with an unbeaten 35 as India managed a par 159 or 5.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: India Brush Aside Thailand In An Easy Win By 9 Wickets

Shafali and stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana (47 off 38 balls) added 96 for the opening stand while Jemimah and Deepti Sharma (10) added 29 runs in just 2.3 overs. The Indian bowlers then defended the target easily, restricting the hosts to 100 for 7.

With Harmanpreet Kaur unavailable due to a niggle, the onus on India to get a big score was high on Smriti and Shafali. Smriti began aggressively by dancing down the pitch to loft Salma Khatun and Fariha Trisna for a brace of fours in successive overs.

Shafali joined her captain by flicking Fariha for six over deep square leg and hit fours through mid-wicket and long-on to take 17 runs off the fourth over. The duo then took Nahida Akter to the cleaners in the final over of power-play yielding 17 runs, including four fours.

One of the striking aspects of the opening partnership was the constant usage of the feet to go aerial and place the ball through gaps to get boundaries apart from occasional shuffling at the crease. Bangladesh found a breakthrough when Smriti was run-out at the non-striker’s end in a mix-up, with the opening stand falling short of the 100-run mark by four runs.

An over after reaching her fifty, Shafali was castled by Rumana Ahmed while attempting a reverse sweep. Rumana would take out Richa Ghosh and Kiran Navgire on successive deliveries in the 17th over.

But Jemimah got India crucial runs by slamming fours with her adept footwork and crisp drives while Deepti Sharma lofted a six over long-on before slicing to backward point in the final over as India crossed 150-mark.

In the chase, Bangladesh openers Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun stitched a 45-run opening stand but took nine overs to do so. Murshida departed in the 10th over after a 25-ball 21, chipping a catch to cover off Sneh Rana. Five overs later, Fargana holed out to long-on off Deepti for a rusty 40-ball 30.

Skipper Nigar Sultana tried to inject momentum in the chase with 36 off 29 balls, including five fours. But it was too late by then for Bangladesh to get back in the match. After the top three, none of their batters were able to get double-digit scores and crumbled under the pressure of a high required run rate as India got back to winning ways.

(With Agency Inputs)