New Delhi: The Women’s Asia Cup final in Sylhet on Saturday was over almost before it began. Within three overs of the match starting, Sri Lanka had run themselves out of the race and all that was left to see was how many they would finally get and how quickly India got those runs. When the Sri Lankans were batting, it looked like India may have quite a job at hand and even a score of 70 or so could be a bit of a challenge. But that was Smriti Mandhana walked in to bat.Also Read - INDW vs SLW Highlights, Women's Asia Cup Final: India Win By 8 Wickets To Clinch 7th Asia Cup Title

Of all the left-handed batters, in women’s or men’s cricket, Mandhana possibly is one of the most graceful and by large effective. There are many big hitters in the men’s side and some decent willow wielders at the women’s end as well, but in terms of sheer finery of strokeplay, few can match the Indian. Also Read - Women's Asia Cup Final: India Humble Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets To Clinch 7th Title

Even on the less than promising Sylhet pitch, and with India losing two top batters in the run, Mandhana wasn’t fazed even for a second. Her attack ensured that her side was in no real trouble ever. Also Read - IN-W vs TL-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Thailand Women Semi Final 1 Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

Languid in her approach, Mandhana can be deceptive in her strike rate. Even on Saturday, as she clattered 51 not out off just 25 deliveries, all her stroke were authentic almost to a fault and the sheer elegance as always was something to watch.

This isn’t new. In all the international matches Mandhana has played, she may not always be the top scorer, but few can match her in the sheer quality of strokes. Her off-side play would make flatter even the smoothest of batters, while the horizontal-bat leg-side play has been effective almost always.

Five centuries in One-Day Internationals and 25 fifties to boot, along with 17 more half-centuries in T20 Internationals puts Mandhana right up with the best, even though she’d surely love to work on her T20I batting average of near 27. But the manner in which she plays doesn’t look like she really is too bothered with that.

Mandhana’s 100th T20I won’t be the most memorable, against Thailand, but her 101st was the Asia Cup winning unbeaten half-century, on a track where a lot could go wrong.

She is calmness personified most of the time and even when she does find herself in a corner, there seems to be little stress on her face. Maybe she can still up her game against the best in the business, like Australia, but given her contribution for India at the top of the batting order, there are very few complains from the way Mandhana has played cricket.