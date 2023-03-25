Home

Women’s Boxing World Championships: Saweety Boora, Nitu Ghanghas Punch Gold For India

Saweety Boora won her bout 4-3 in a thrilling contest. Earlier on the day, Nitu Ghanghas became the sixth Indian woman to become World Champion.

Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora. (Image: BFI)

New Delhi: Saweety Boora gifted India’s second gold medal in the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championship after she defeated Chinese opponent Wang Lina 4-3 in the 81kg final on Saturday. Earlier on the day, Nitu Ghanghas won India’s first gold in the event with a 5-0 win over Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altansetseg.

More To Follow.

