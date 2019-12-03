The leading run-scorer in Women’s ODI cricket and Indian women cricket’s superstar Mithali Raj turns 37 today. Raj, who announced her retirement from T20Is earlier this year, is leading the team in the ODIs. On her birthday her teammates, fans and well-wishers wished a very happy birthday.

Also, actress Taapsee Pannu today confirmed that she will be portraying Raj in the latter’s biopic named Shabaash Mithu. Based on the life of the former captain of the national women’s cricket team, the film is produced by Viacom18 Studios and will be directed by Rahul Dholakia.

Regardng the development, Raj told Delhi Times, “I have always stood for and voiced my opinion for equal opportunity for women, not just in cricket, but in all fields. I want to thank Ajit Andhare and the studio for not just bringing alive my story on screen, but for also giving me a bigger platform to reach out to young women who dare to dream.”

Here’s how fans wished her a very happy birthday

Taapsee told Delhi Times, “It’s an honour to play the role of India’s most successful captain as far as women’s cricket is concerned. Though I have already started feeling the pressure of stepping into her shoes, I don’t want to trade this place with anyone else. Mithali has always been brave and strong to back the truth, and that is why I connect with her. She has changed the way women’s cricket is perceived in India and her story is truly worth telling. Kudos to the studio for choosing to tell this tale. I look forward to working with Rahul Dholakia for this first-of-its-kind story and to learn a sport, which is treated as a religion in our country.