Women’s Day 2024: How IPL Teams Are Celebrating The Occasion – VIRAL POSTS

Women's Day

Mumbai: The world is celebrating the achievements of women as today (March 8, Friday) happens to be Women’s Day. While people from all quarters are sharing good messages, the IPL franchises and the cricket fraternity also posted celebratory wishes for their women. Most franchises shared pictures of women achievers in cricket in a bid to celebrate it. For example, the popular Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise got a little poetic while celebrating their women achievers. The IPL franchise shared a post which was captioned: “She is Bold yet compassionate, Fierce yet tender, Powerful yet humble, Resilient yet nurturing, Visionary yet grounded. Happy Women’s Day to our real life superheroes!”

Visionary yet grounded. Happy Women’s Day to our real life superheroes! 💪🦸‍♀️✨#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/CHxjab82Tp — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2024

Behind every Knight, there is a superwoman! 💜 pic.twitter.com/wMcAopxgYT — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 8, 2024

Homemaker se leke Honorable President tak, World Champion se leke Chaand tak… #WomensDay 👑 pic.twitter.com/2Mfh7dZGCz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 8, 2024

“To the fierce, and every woman, you’re the foundation of our life. Happy International Women’s Day to all the women out there doing their best. Here’s to celebrating you, today and every day,” Robin Uthappa’s post on X read.

To the fierce, and every woman, you’re the foundation of our life. Happy International Women’s Day to all the women out there doing their best. Here’s to celebrating you, today and every day. ✨ — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) March 8, 2024

Today, also happens to be Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s birthday.

