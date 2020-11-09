

















TRA vs SUP 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge FINAL 2020 Live Score, Women’s IPL FINAL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Women's IPL final 2020 of Women's IPL tournament will be played between Trailblazers vs Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Deepti Sharma removes Taniya Bhatia for 14 as Trailblazers hurt Supernovas in 119 chase in Women's IPL Final 2020 in Sharjah. Radha Yadav's Five-Wicket Haul Restricts Trailblazers to 118/8 versus Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge Final 2020 in Sharjah. Shashikala Siriwardene removes Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana for 68, while Radha Yadav removed Deepti Sharma as Supernovas jolt Trailblazers in Final of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah. TOSS – Mandhana, Dottin Lead Trailblazers Solid Start vs Harman's Supernovas.

The momentum is with defending champions Supernovas as they eye a third straight Women’s T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final on Monday. In the winner-take-all finale, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have the momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday. Supernovas, champions in 2018 and 2019, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller. The two-run victory enabled the Supernovas to enter the final, while knocking the Mithali-Raj led Velocity out of the competition. For the defending champs, opener Chamari Atapattu – 111 runs – has been in fine form. Also Read - IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS DC vs SRH Scorecard, IPL Match Updates Online Qualifier 2: Stoinis, Dhawan Star as Delhi Beat Hyderabad by 17 Runs to Reach Final

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES Women’s IPL FINAL 2020, SUP 30/2 in 7 overs vs TRA (118/8) in Sharjah

Skipper Harmanpreet, who had scored two half-centuries including in the final last year, has been dismissed for 31 in both the matches and the big-hitting Indian T20 captain will look to get back to her destructive best in the final. They will be up against Trailblazers, who started their campaign on a sensational note. Their bowlers, led by England’s Sophie Ecclestone and veteran Jhulan Goswami, bundled out the Velocity for a paltry 47. However, they were unable to dish out a similar display on Saturday. Skipper Mandhana, who has scored 39 runs in two games, has had an underwhelming tournament and will be keen on coming good with the bat. Opener Deandra Dottin has also been among runs but will be keen to notch up a big one. Deepti Sharma – 43 not out – and Harleen Deol – 27 off 15 balls – almost led the Trailblazers to victory and the two will look to build on their performance. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs SRH in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Qualifier 2

In the spin department, while Trailblazers have the World No. 1 T20 bowler in left-arm spinner Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Supernovas are have India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and Radha Yadav, who bowled a stellar last over on Saturday to help her side reach the summit clash. Among pacers, Trailblazers have the experienced Jhulan Goswami while Supernovas have South African Ayabonga Khaka and West Indian Shakera Selman.

TRA vs SUP SQUADS

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni.