

















Load More

TRA vs SUP 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge FINAL 2020, Women’s IPL FINAL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Women’s IPL final 2020 of Women’s IPL tournament will be played between Trailblazers vs Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s IPL Live Score, Live cricket Women’s IPL updates here. Also, check the Women’s IPL 2020 Live Score, Women’s IPL 2020 Live match, Women’s IPL 2020 Live score today, Women’s IPL 2020 Live video, Women’s IPL 2020 Live points table, Women’s IPL 2020 Live score today match, Women’s IPL 2020 Live match score, Women’s IPL 2020 Live scorecard, Women’s IPL Final 2020. You can also live a cricket blog of Women’s IPL FINAL 2020 between TRA vs SUP from Sharjah here. Salma Khatun picked up the big wicket of Supernovas captain Harmanpreet Kaur for 30 as Trailblazers close in on victory vs Supernovas in Women’s T20 Challenge final 2020 in Sharjah. Deepti Sharma removes Jemimah Rodrigues for 14 as Trailblazers jolt Supernovas in 119 chase in Women’s IPL Final 2020 in Sharjah. Radha Yadav’s Five-Wicket Haul Restricts Trailblazers to 118/8 versus Supernovas in Women’s T20 Challenge Final 2020 in Sharjah. Shashikala Siriwardene removes Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana for 68, while Radha Yadav removed Deepti Sharma as Supernovas jolt Trailblazers in Final of Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah. TOSS – Mandhana, Dottin Lead Trailblazers Solid Start vs Harman’s Supernovas. See the latest TRA vs SUP, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s IPL Live Score, TRA vs SUP Women’s IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Cricket Score and Updates, TRA vs SUP Live Cricket Score and TRA vs SUP Women’s IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge Final Report, TRA vs SUP Scorecard 2020: Smriti Mandhana, Salma Khatun, Deepti Sharma Star as Trailblazers Beat Supernovas to Win Maiden Title

The Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers lifted their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge trophy after they outclassed two-time champions Supernovas by 16 runs in the summit clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday night. Put into bat, Smriti’s scintillating 68 off 49 balls along with Deandra Dottin’s 20, took Trailblazers to a fighting 118/8 wickets in 20 overs. It was left-arm spinner Radha Yadav’s – 5/16 – brilliant bowling effort towards the end that wreaked havoc on the Trailblazers’ middle-order as, barring Richa Ghosh -10, the other batswomen failed to touch the double-digit mark. Also Read - TRA vs SUP Dream11 Team Prediction Womens T20 Challenge 2020 FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Trailblazers vs Supernovas T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 9 Monday

HIGHLIGHTS Women’s IPL FINAL 2020, TRA (118/8) Beat SUP (102/7) by 16 Runs in Sharjah

Meanwhile, Radha also became the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in the history of the Women’s T20 Challenge. Chasing the paltry target, Supernovas never looked in control as Trailblazers bowlers clicked in unison, jolting them at regular intervals. Trailblazers skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried her best to help her team cross the line with a gritty 30-run knock. However, she lacked support from her other batswomen. Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shashikala Siriwardene chipped in with 13, 14 and 19 runs respectively, but they all failed to convert the start as Trailblazers fell short by 16 runs in their 20 overs. Bangladeshi off-spinner Salma Khatun – 3/18 – was the wrecker-in-chief for Trailblazers while offie Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone settled with two and one wickets respectively. Smriti was adjudged the Player of the Final and Radha was named Player of the Series. Also Read - IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS DC vs SRH Scorecard, IPL Match Updates Online Qualifier 2: Stoinis, Dhawan Star as Delhi Beat Hyderabad by 17 Runs to Reach Final

TRA vs SUP SQUADS

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni.